LUMBERTON — Frannys Friends will have cats and dogs available for adoption on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Petsense on Fayetteville Road.

The nonprofit will have puppies and kittens available for adoption. Donations of blankets and towels, puppy and senior food are needed, dry or wet. Petsense is located at 4327 Fayetteville Road.