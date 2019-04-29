Getting artsy on Elm

The McSorley sisters, Ember, 5, and Bella, 4, create some art of their own at artist Bobbie Britt’s stall on Saturday during the Arts on Elm festival. A Lumberton artist, Britt was pleased with sales for the day. Blessed with near perfect weather, the celebration of all things art drew record numbers of people to shop the participating artists’ wares. The event is sponsored by the Robeson County Arts Council and featured art, music and fun activities for children. The McSorley sisters, Ember, 5, and Bella, 4, create some art of their own at artist Bobbie Britt’s stall on Saturday during the Arts on Elm festival. A Lumberton artist, Britt was pleased with sales for the day. Blessed with near perfect weather, the celebration of all things art drew record numbers of people to shop the participating artists’ wares. The event is sponsored by the Robeson County Arts Council and featured art, music and fun activities for children.

