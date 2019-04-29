Voting snail-like so far in District 9 primary

LUMBERTON — Robeson County taxpayers aren’t getting a lot of bang for their bucks as poll workers handling early voting for the District 9 congressional race probably feel a bit like the Maytag repairman.

According to Tina Bledsoe, interim director of the county Board of Elections office, through the first four days and part of Monday only 32 ballots had been cast during early voting, which began Wednesday and extends through May 10. Twenty-six had been cast at the Board of Elections office on Walnut Street in Lumberton by midday Monday, and six at the library in Pembroke. No one voted in Pembroke on Sunday, which was open for voting for three hours.

The county Board of Elections, after toying with the idea of additional early voting sites, eventually agreed on just two. An early voting satellite site costs about $17,000 to operate for the entire voting period.

A large reason for the low turnout is that only Republicans and unaffiliated voters who ask for a Republican ballot can vote. In Robeson County, there are 9,022 Republicans and 17,740 unaffiliated voters, although early voting does allow a person previously not registered to do so and cast a ballot the same day.

There are 43,184 registered Democrats in the county.

Ten Republican candidates have filed for the District 9 seat, If none of them garner at least 30 percent of the vote there will be a runoff on Sept. 10, which is now scheduled for the general election. In case of a primary runoff, the general election would be on Nov. 5.

Dan McCready, a Democrat, is unopposed, as are Allen Smith, a Green Party candidate, and Jeff Scott, a Libertarian candidate. Because they are all unopposed, they bypass the primary and go straight to the general election.

The do-over election was ordered when the state Board of Elections determined that suspected fraud related to absentee ballots, especially in Bladen County, made the results of the Nov. 6 general election too tainted to be trusted. Results showed Mark Harris, a Republican, defeated McCready by 905 votes. Harris, citing health issues, did not file for the do-over election.

State law requires that any early voting site be open 12 straight hours once it opens on weekdays, so the Pembroke site’s hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. A person can vote at the Board of Elections during its normal operating hours, which are from 8:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

There will be Saturday voting in Pembroke, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Unlike in past elections, there will not be an early voting opportunity on the Saturday immediately before general election on May 14.

District 9 includes part of Bladen and Cumberland counties and extends westward all the way to Mecklenburg County.

