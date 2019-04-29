Bill requiring swift testing on rape kits moving in House

Britt Britt Stein Stein

RALEIGH — A bill requiring new processes to test thousands of sexual assault kits held by local North Carolina law enforcement agencies is advancing in the House.

A bill approved by the House Judiciary Committee on Monday seeks to prevent future backlogs of sometimes-forgotten rape kits held in police storage lockers around the state.

The measure directs police and sheriff’s departments starting this summer to submit new, completed kits for testing to the State Crime Lab, an approved third-party lab or the Department of Public Safety within 45 days of receiving them. It also directs local law enforcement to create panels that review sexual assault kits and prioritize which should be tested first.

The House budget is expected to contain $3 million to help pay for outside lab testing of the outstanding kits.

The legislation was introduced in late January by Attorney General Josh Stein and a bipartisan group of lawmakers. It marked the state’s latest move after concluding a year ago that there were more than 15,000 untested sexual assault kits lingering in police storage lockers around the state.

“Each one of these kits represents a personal tragedy, and each one of those victims deserves justice,” Stein said.

Sen. Danny Britt Jr., a Republican whose District 13 includes all of Robeson and Columbus counties, is a primary sponsor of similar legislation that was filed in the Senate on Feb. 12. It also requires law enforcement agencies to submit the kits to the state crime lab within 45 days of the evidence being gathered. The legislation, titled the Standing Up for Rape Victims Act, has been awaiting action in the Senate Appropriations Committee since March 20.

The bill’s other primary sponsors are Sens. Warren Daniel, also a Republican, and Floyd McKissick, a Democrat.

“Time is of the essence in testing these kits, because each investigation and CODIS hit has the potential to remove a dangerous offender from the streets,” Britt said at the time the bill was introduced. “Testing these kits sends a powerful message to offenders that we are serious about sexual assault and using the evidence they left behind to apprehend and prosecute them. It also sends the message to survivors that they and their cases matter.”

The legislation also asks for $6 million during the two-year budget that takes effect July 1. The money would be used to make sure old kits that have not been processed are processed, and that law enforcement agencies set up review teams to ensure that happens.

