Red Springs police charge 2 in thefts

RED SPRINGS — Police officers here recently made arrests that involved the theft of food and deodorant.

On Monday last week, Sandra Denise McLean, of 105 Haywood St. in Red Springs, was arrested about 7 p.m. and charged with felony breaking and entering, according to information from Maj. Kimothy Monroe.

An employee was at the Hardee’s restaurant when he spotted McLean in the rear of the business stealing products, according to Monroe. The employee tried to stop her and managed to get a tub of ice cream from her before she fled with packs of sausages and donuts.

Officers located her at a nearby gas station, where she was arrested.

Bennie Lewis Henderson, of 87 Stokes Road in Red Springs, was arrested Saturday, according to Maj. Monroe. The arrest was made after officers received call about 6:52 p.m. in reference to someone running from Food Lion after stealing several cans of deodorant.

Officers spotted Henderson running behind a house, according to Monroe. As they chased him, Henderson threw cans of deodorant at the officers, who eventually apprehended him. The officers located several more cans of deodorant on Henderson’s person and took him to the magistrate’s office where he received a $1,500 bond.