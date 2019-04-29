Local schools to close Wednesday for rally

Wooten Wooten

LUMBERTON — There will be no school for students on Wednesday because the school districts leaders couldn’t find enough substitutes to cover all the classes that were to be left empty by the teachers going to a rally in Raleigh.

“This will be an optional teacher workday to allow those who wish to participate in the rally,” Superintendent Shanita Wooten said in statement issued about 8 p.m. today. “The board, along with administration, made this decision with student safety and instruction in mind. Many teachers and staff are requesting leave on May 1st and there is a shortage of available substitutes to cover the anticipated teacher absences. We simply won’t have enough teachers in place to operate schools safely or to ensure a high-quality instructional day for students.”

According to information from the Public Schools of Robeson County, 201 teachers’ requests for Wednesday off had been approved by district leaders as of this afternoon. Substitutes could not be found for 65 of those teachers’ classes.

Teachers from across North Carolina are gathering Wednesday in Raleigh to lobby lawmakers for more funding for librarians, school nurse and psychologists, among other issues.

