Schools make call: No classes Wednesday

LUMBERTON — After receiving 201 requests for leave to attend the statewide teachers rally in Raleigh, administrators for the Public Schools of Robeson County decided Monday night to cancel classes for students on Wednesday.

On Monday morning, Superintendent Shanita Wooten listed 109 approved teacher absences and 10 requests pending to attend the May 1 Day of Action Rally. Eleven substitute teachers were signed on at that point.

By Monday evening, the number of approved requests for leave had jumped to 201 with 65 substitutes available to step in.

“We acknowledge the district’s closing may create a hardship for some,” Wooten said in a statement. “However, we thank our families and local communities for their continued support of the Public Schools of Robeson County students, teachers and staff members.”

The decision was made by the central office as the Board of Education cannot meet without proper notice.

Mike Smith, board chairman, was in support of the decision.

“The main thing is we support our teachers,” Smith said. “We support their opportunity to make some of the issues they have known to legislators in an effort to provide for a better education for our students.”

Wednesday will be an optional teacher work day, and the central office will observe a regular work day. For supplemental activities, participants should contact their respective schools.

Middle school athletic practices and events are cancelled, but high school athletic schedules take place as scheduled.

In Raleigh, Robeson’s legislative contingent issued statements saying they are ready to meet with teachers. Besides rallying on the Capitol steps, teachers are encouraged by the North Carolina Association of Educators to meet with their representatives.

State Rep. Charles Graham, Democrat from Lumberton, said his “door is open” to drop-ins.

“We have a budget committee scheduled for Wednesday, but I look forward to meeting and interacting with our teachers,” Graham said. “I always support our teachers.”

Republican lawmakers Rep. Brenden Jones and Sen. Danny Britt, of Lumberton, also said they welcome visits from teachers. They asked that teachers call their offices for appointments.

“Once again I am looking forward to May 1 and have some great information prepared,”said Jones, whose District 46 covers part of Robeson County. “I have also spoken with Danny Britt, who is very much interested in meeting with you.”

Robeson Association of Educators President Dee Grissett said her contingent plans to meet with the legislative delegation. Improved teacher pay and additional funding for public schools statewide will be on the agenda.

Wooten gave her support to the rally’s mission, but called the timing unfortunate because Robeson County students missed two weeks of schools to Hurricane Florence in September.

“The Public Schools of Robeson County board members and administration support its teachers and all staff,” Wooten said. “We respect the work that builds and strengthens our future, and will continue to support that which advances teaching and learning in Robeson County, this state, nation, and world.

“While we appreciate the efforts over the past few years by the General Assembly to support public education, we recognize there is still much work to be done on behalf of our staff and students. The May 1st Day of Action is a powerful event to show our support for public school students and educators.”

In a memo to school principals, Wooten listed many concerns involved with the decision to cancel classes, which the Board of Education did in May of 2018. Besides safety and quality of instruction, Wooten is concerned about how to make up the day.

Scott Bigelow Staff writer

Scott Bigelow can be reached at 910-644-4497 or [email protected]

