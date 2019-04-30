Crime report

April 30, 2019 robesonian News 0

Jonathan McCary, of Water Street in Lumberton, reported Monday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into his home and stole a PlayStation 4, valued at $300; and a game, valued at $60.

Jean Wesner, of 26th Street in Lumberton, reported Monday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole her .40-caliber handgun, valued at $600.

James Bartley reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone stole his firearm on Rennert Road in Lumberton.

The following break-ins were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Crystal Miller, Henry Berry Road, Rowland; James Jacobs, South Forty Drive, Shannon; Clifford Prough, Bunn Farm Road, Parkton; and Kevin Davis, Bryants Circle, Maxton.