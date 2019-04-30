Iconic lions exit Elm Street home

This marble lion, which weighs about 5 tons, is one of two that have been a fixture at the Hector MacLean residence on the 2100 block of Elm Street since 1960. Last week the lions were moved to High Point, where they will be placed at the home of MacLean’s only child, Lyl Clinard. This marble lion, which weighs about 5 tons, is one of two that have been a fixture at the Hector MacLean residence on the 2100 block of Elm Street since 1960. Last week the lions were moved to High Point, where they will be placed at the home of MacLean’s only child, Lyl Clinard. These two lions were lifted by a crane to a flatbed truck for a 140-mile trip to High Point. They were created in 1911 by an Italian sculptor as a gift to Angus McLean, the former governor of North Carolina. These two lions were lifted by a crane to a flatbed truck for a 140-mile trip to High Point. They were created in 1911 by an Italian sculptor as a gift to Angus McLean, the former governor of North Carolina. Aaron Clinard, whose wife Lyl is Hector MacLean’s only child, is seen hee ewith three grandchildren, Rudduck, left, Hector and William. The decision to move the lions to High Point was in part to keep them in the family. Aaron Clinard, whose wife Lyl is Hector MacLean’s only child, is seen hee ewith three grandchildren, Rudduck, left, Hector and William. The decision to move the lions to High Point was in part to keep them in the family.

LUMBERTON — If you are worried about the two lions who stood sentinel on Elm Street in front of the old Hector MacLean residence, don’t be.

The two have a good, new home — but with a very familiar family.

This past week, the two white, marble lions, each just more than 5 feet tall and weighing 5 tons, caught a ride on a flatbed truck to High Point, where MacLean’s only child, Lyl, and her husband, Aaron Clinard, live.

It was not an easy decision to move them.

“The lions have a great deal of sentimentality attached to them for our family and for all of Lumberton and Robeson County,” Lyl said. “I am humbled and privileged when I think of my roots in that special place. Those feelings run deep and true in me, my children and grandchildren. It is my sincerest hope that for all of those who have concerns over the lions leaving Lumberton, that they will consider our reasons for the decision and hopefully and fondly remember our family. As they are placed at my home, it will be a daily reminder of who I am and where I come from — the Great State of Robeson.”

The lions have been with the McLean family for more than a century, first at a home that was called “The Mansion” that was built in 1908 where the old BB&T building now stands on Chestnut Street. The home, built in a “columned style” popular at the time, was the home of Lyl’s grandfather, Angus McLean, who was the assistant secretary of the U.S. Treasury in 1920 and 1921, governor of North Carolina from 1925 to 1929 and the founder of Bank of Lumberton, which later became Southern National Bank and then a part of BB&T.

The lions were constructed by an Italian sculptor in New York, who had lived and worked as a stone mason in Lumberton and had been helped financially by McLean during a difficult period. The two “sleeping stone” lions were given to the McLeans and in 1911 found a place in the front lawn.

They even merited a mention in a June 25, 1924, interview with McLean, then a Democratic candidate for governor, in the Raleigh News and Observer.

The lions remained on Chestnut Street until 1960, when they were moved to Hector MacLean’s home at 2101 N. Elm St., and were seen frequently by motorists traveling from the north end of Lumberton down the one-way street into the downtown area. Hector MacLean, a former city mayor, state senator, and the chief reason Interstate 95 runs through the county seat, died on Dec. 7, 2012, at the age of 92, leaving the two lions as the lone inhabitants of the property.

Since that time, the Clinard family has struggled with what to do with the two prized lions. A recent decision to put the home on the market for sale brought their future into focus.

The Clinards said the “most compelling” reason for moving them to High Point was “they are an important part of the family history,” but it was also an unknown if the the lions would be welcomed by the new owners of the home or sold as antiques. The plan is to put the home up for sale in the “near future.”

“Moving them from Lumberton was not an easy decision as this involved her hometown and beloved county that she still loves very much,” the Clinard family said in information provided The Robesonian. The Clinards said their two children and five grandchildren all live in High Point and wanted to keep the lions in the family, and nearby.

The lions’ 108-year reign in Lumberton ended on April 24 when they were lifted by crane onto the flatbed truck and began a 140-mile trek northwest to the High Point home of the Clinards, a journey that was not completed.

According to the Clinards, the weight of the lions bogged down the truck in ground saturated by recent rain and the lions will have to wait awhile to rejoin the family — and begin a second century together.

Donnie Douglas Editor

Reach Donnie Douglas at 910-416-5649 or [email protected]

