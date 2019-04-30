Senate votes to override ‘born-alive’ veto

Cooper Cooper Krawiec Krawiec

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Senate voted to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of legislation directing doctors and nurses to care for an infant born alive after an attempted abortion as they would any other child, or face a new crime and prison time.

The Senate voted 30-20 on Tuesday night to enact the law over the objections of the Democratic governor. Cooper wrote in his veto message two weeks ago the “born-alive” bill was not needed and would create unnecessary interference between doctors and patients.

Democratic Sen. Don Davis, of Greene County, and all Senate Republicans, including Robeson’s Danny Britt, voted to override, exactly meeting the three-fifths requirement.

The bill now returns to the House, which is scheduled to take it up on Thursday. Republicans there likely need several Democrats to join them to complete the override and make the bill a law. They have commitments from two Democrats who have close ties to Robeson County.

Rep. Charles Graham, whose District 47 is entirely in Robeson County, and Rep. Garland Pierce, whose District 48 used to contain part of Robeson, have both said they would vote to override.

Sen. Joyce Krawiec, a sponsor of the legislation, said, “I don’t think I will ever understand why requiring medical care for a newborn infant is such a politically charged issue, or why Governor Cooper took the radical step of issuing a veto. Thankfully, we were able to get enough votes in the Senate to override the veto to protect newborn infants, and I hope we get the same outcome in the House.”

The legislation requires health practitioners to treat an infant born alive after a failed abortion with the same duty of care as they would any other infant in similar medical circumstances, and it is limited only to instances in which a child is completely extracted from his or her mother and displays signs of life, according to a statement from Senate Leader Phil Berger.

Cooper wrote in his veto message, “Laws already protect newborn babies, and this bill is an unnecessary interference between doctors and their patients. This needless legislation would criminalize doctors and other health-care providers for a practice that simply does not exist.”

Krawiec, a Republican from Raleigh, has rejected that claim.

“Reality check: No, current law does not require doctors to care for infant after a botched abortion,” she wrote in an earlier press release.

According to Krawiec, existing law covers death of an unborn child, other than an abortion — for example, if a pregnant woman is murdered or attacked in a manner that results in the death of her unborn child — and involuntary manslaughter, which is killing another human being by a culpably negligent act or omission.

The new law would update the criminal code to create a duty to care for an infant after a botched abortion and create a felony for health-care providers who violate the duty to care for an infant after a botched abortion, according to Krawiec.

In its bill summary, the Legislative Analysis Division wrote, “The deliberate killing of infants, including those who have survived an attempted abortion, is a criminal offense. There are currently no laws requiring an affirmative duty of care to preserve the life of infants who survive attempted abortions.”

The Legislative Analysis Division is a non-partisan central office that provides legal and other research, bill drafting, policy analysis and library services to committees and members of the General Assembly.

