MAXTON — The Maxton Board of Commissioners made public Tuesday that there is an ongoing investigation into the theft of $30,000 from the town’s bank account.

During public comments at the rescheduled meeting, Commissioner Paul McDowell, who also serves on the town’s Advisory Board, made the investigation public by saying that he spoke with Lumbee Guaranty Bank executives to get answers concerning an email notifying the board of the missing money.

Mayor Chip Morton said the town was informed through email two months ago of the missing $30,000, but learned just recently that it was the result of a computer hack involving malware. Morton could not give details on the investigation but said the hack originated from outside the town.

“It has not been linked to our town or our administration,” Morton said.

The town’s insurance was able to cover about half of the missing money, the mayor said. The investigation by the town’s Police Department remains open.

McDowell suggested seeking outside help with the investigation.

“We can’t sweep this under the rug,” he said.

No action was taken on the matter.

It was announced Tuesday that the search for a new town manager has begun. The current manager, Kate Bordeaux, gave her letter of resignation to Morton and Mayor Pro Tem Virgil Hutchinson on April 18. Bordeaux will work through May 13, which honors a contract stipulation of giving a 30-days notice.

Bordeaux has been working with town leaders to ensure a smooth transition and to assist with applicants, Morton said.

Hutchinson and Morton will meet next week with the North Carolina League of Municipalities to discuss the possibility of finding an interim manager to fill in after Bordeaux leaves, and helping a new manager transition in to the job.

The outgoing manager had been the target of growing criticism from residents since last fall. Most recently, she had become embroiled in a controversy concerning the firing of police Capt. Jaime Oxendine for allegedly misusing the Criminal Justice Law Enforcement Automated Data Service.

Bordeaux was not present at the Tuesday’s meeting.

“She said she wishes everyone well,” Morton said.

Also on Tuesday, the commissioners approved a contract with new Town Attorney Tim Snead. Snead will be taking the place of Jessica Scott, who turned in her letter of resignation in early May. Scott began work for the town in February 2018.

Snead’s contract agreement is the same as Scott’s.

Snead, of the Law Office of Timothy R. Snead, PLLC, is a Scotland County native and has served as attorney for the towns of Wagram and Gibson.

“I’ve known him since before he was a lawyer,” Morton said. “I think he will do a good job.”

The commissioners recognized Eveline Williams, who retired as chief dispatcher for the Maxton Police Department after 33 years of service. The Police Department also presented Williams with a plaque.

“I’d like to thank everyone for this, and I want everyone to know that I loved my job and I love the town of Maxton,” Williams said.

In other business, the commissioners:

— Were given the first draft of the fiscal year 2019-20 budget for further review and edits before approval in June.

— Approved a contract with East Coast Pyrotechnics to handle fireworks for the town’s Fourth of July Celebration, which will be held July 6.

Tomeka Sinclair Staff writer

Tomeka Sincair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.

