Car found riddled with bullet holes

May 1, 2019
LUMBERTON — Lumberton police are trying to determine what led to a shooting that left a vehicle riddled with bullet holes on Tuesday night on Meadowview Road.

Police Capt. Terry Parker said in a statement that police responded at about 11:55 p.m. Tuesday to shots being fired in the area of two-story apartments at 3650 Meadowview Road and arrived to find a 2013 Chevy Malibu parked in a parking lot with its engine running. It had been shot multiple times.

He said the vehicle was unoccupied and a search of the area did not reveal to whom it belonged. Numerous shell casings were collected as evidence.

On Wednesday morning, Christopher McMillan, 19, of Edgegrove Road in St. Pauls, came to the city Police Department and identified himself as the lone occupant of the vehicle, Parker said. McMillan had minor cuts, but said he was not in the vehicle when it was struck by gunfire.

Parker said the vehicle was processed for evidence and nearby residents interviewed, both Tuesday night and on Wednesday.

Anyone with information concerning this shooting is asked to call Detective Paula McMillan at the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.

