Rescue unit holds fundraiser on Friday

May 1, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

FAIRMONT — The South Robeson Rescue Unit on Friday will hold a plate sale on Friday to raise money to support its efforts to help people in emergency situations.

The spaghetti plate sale will be at the unit’s headquarters at 1001 S. Walnut St in Fairmont from11 a.m. until 7 p.m. or until plates are sold out.

The plates will cost $7 and include spaghetti, green beans, corn, a slice of homemade pound cake, two Hawaiian rolls and a drink.

There will also be a raffle for items, 50-50 tickets and a silent auction.

Staff report