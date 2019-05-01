Crime report

Lametria Hunt reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into her home by kicking in the door and stole a security camera set, valued at $600; a Verizon Gizmo Watch, valued at $100; and a 50-inch flat screen TV, valued at $1,000. Damage to the door was valued at $500.
Raymon Stevens, an employee for Scottish Packing Co. in Lumberton, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into the business, damaged the gas line, broke three windows and stole copper, valued at $3,000; and a computer, valued at $600. Damages to the gas line and windows had an combined estimated value of $5,000.
Lanika McMillan, of Edgegrove Circle in St. Pauls, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that she was assaulted with a deadly weapon.
Ronnie Britt, of Layne Street in Lumberton, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that he was assaulted with a deadly weapon.
A student from Lumberton Senior High School reported to the Lumberton Police Department Monday that someone entered her unlocked car while at school and stole a book bag, valued at $30; a MacBook tablet, valued at $1,000; textbooks, valued at $100; and a red binder, valued at $5.
Connie King, of Old Whiteville Road in Lumberton, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole her blue 2011 GMC Canyon, valued at $12,000; and prescription pills, valued at $20.
Jimmy Bullard reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone stole his motor vehicle on Shannon Road in Shannon.
The following incidents of armed robbery were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:
Michael Snow, Dusty Road, St. Pauls; and Patrick Scott, Treasure Drive, Maxton.
The following break-ins were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:
Ida Jones, Dixie Drive, Red Springs; Clayton Homes, Alamac Road, Lumberton; and Steven West, Odum Road, Lumberton.