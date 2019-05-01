Crime report

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office was filled with laughter and celebration on Wednesday as deputies and personnel gathered to welcome Detective Matt Lassiter back from his month-long recovery process.

Some of the fun was at the expense of Lassiter, who took it in stride.

The recovery time was made necessary because Lassiter was struck March 29 by a vehicle while directing traffic around a construction site on Interstate 95.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said Lassiter is returning full-time on light duty, which will give him a chance to catch up on paperwork.

“I know you’ve still got a little bit to go, got a lot of work waiting on you. You’ve got a lot of work to catch up on,” Wilkins said. “We’ll put you back behind your computer so you can catch up on what you were already working on. We’re glad that you’re back, but we want to present you with a couple of things today.”

Wilkins gave Lassiter a cup and pen, both bearing the Sheriff’s Office’s new logo. However, Lassiter was not expecting what came next.

“Most importantly, particularly here around the building, we got you this nice helmet,” Wilkins said as the room erupted in laughter and applause. “That has our new sheriff logo on it there. We just want to make sure that you’re safe everywhere you travel.”

Lassiter, an 11-year veteran of the department, thanked Wilkins and expressed his gratitude after Wilkins encouraged him to say a few words.

“Like Sheriff Wilkins said, it was a tragedy. The Lord brought me through it and I have to give all the praise and glory to him. He’s the only reason why I am still here,” Lassiter said. “I want to thank each and every one of you for praying for me.”

He also expressed his family’s gratitude to the Sheriff’s Office.

“I was in the hospital for six days, of course a lot of you know. The Lord was able to take it and make it where my kids were taken care of. They were still able to go to school and to do the things they needed to do so their everyday lives wouldn’t be changed,” said Lassiter, who is engaged to be married and the father of two. “That means more to me than anything, my kids.”

He offered his thanks once more to the Sheriff’s Office before saying, “I’m just ready to get back to work.”

His comments sparked applause from his coworkers.

“Matt, if anybody is grateful to see you back, you know, we have like split zones and I kind of like had to lead in your zone a little bit. I feel grateful to see you back,” Detective Duron Burney said with a laugh.

Lassiter expressed his gratitude to the people of Robeson County for the “overwhelming support” he felt during recovery.

“So many people have done so much,” he said.

While Lassiter was in the hospital, volunteers from the community came together on April 1 to power wash his home and to improve his driveway by filling in holes with sand.

Lassiter was taken to the hospital after being struck by a 2017 Ford truck as he diverted traffic from I-95 South at Exit 33 over a bridge onto U.S. 301 just north of St. Pauls.

Lawrence Adair II, of Hope Mills, was charged with failing to reduce speed. Adair works as a physician assistant and was the first to administer medical care to Lassiter.

It initially was feared that Lassiter had suffered a severe head injury, but after a couple of days of being sedated, he began responding to commands, talking and eating. He suffered a fracture in one leg and left McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, S.C., wearing a walking boot.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins presents Detective Matt Lassiter with a helmet on Wednesday. The headgear, which is adorned with the Sheriff’s Office’s new logo, sparked a few laughs. Lassiter barely escaped a serious head injury when he was struck by a vehicle while directing traffic on Interstate 95. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_IMG_5454_ne20195111158312.jpg Sheriff Burnis Wilkins presents Detective Matt Lassiter with a helmet on Wednesday. The headgear, which is adorned with the Sheriff’s Office’s new logo, sparked a few laughs. Lassiter barely escaped a serious head injury when he was struck by a vehicle while directing traffic on Interstate 95. Detective Matt Lassiter has a laugh as he wears a helmet given to him Wednesday by members of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_IMG_5457_ne201951111511966.jpg Detective Matt Lassiter has a laugh as he wears a helmet given to him Wednesday by members of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

By Jessica Horne Staff writer