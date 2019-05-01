Six charged; drugs, weapons seized during search

Henderson Henderson Lowery Lowery Chavis Chavis Locklear Locklear Hucks Hucks

RED SPRINGS — Six people, including a teenager, were arrested and charged on Wednesday with multiple crimes after a residence was searched and drugs and weapons were seized.

The search was prompted by a shooting that occurred on April 24 at about 10 p.m. at the Thunder Valley Raceway and Thunder Valley Mini Mart store that left two people injured. The names of the injured are not being released.

According to a statement from sheriff’s Maj. Damien McLean, community concerns after the shooting led members of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, Drug Enforcement Division and Community Impact Division to conduct a search of 297 Folly Drive. During that search a quantity of cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, ammunition, an AR-15 rifle and a three pistols were seized.

The following people were arrested and charged:

— Jamie Christopher Henderson, 44, of Red Springs, is charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a stolen firearm, injury to personal property, trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, conspiracy to traffic in cocaine, conspiracy to sell or deliver cocaine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Henderson was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $400,000 secured bond.

— Chandler Shay Lowery, 20, of Shannon, is charged with possession of a stolen firearm, trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, conspiracy to traffic in cocaine, conspiracy to sell or deliver cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lowery was jailed under a $160,500 secured bond.

— Dustin Andrew Chavis, 18, of Red Springs, is charged with possession of a stolen firearm, trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, conspiracy to traffic in cocaine, conspiracy to sell or deliver cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was jailed under a $160,000 secured bond.

— Jeremy Blanks, 41, of Lumberton, is charged with possession of a stolen firearm, trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, conspiracy to traffic in cocaine, conspiracy to sell or deliver cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Blanks was jailed under a $170,000 secured bond.

— Sherwood Locklear III, 26, of Red Springs, is charged with felony possession of a Scheduled I-controlled substance, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was jailed under a $6,000 secured bond.

— Brandon Hucks, 31, of Red Springs, is charged with a probation violation, possession of a controlled substance on a jail premises, felony possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was jailed under a $90,000 secured bond.

The investigations into the shootings are ongoing and more charges are likely. The victims were released after being treated at local hospitals.

The North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole, Federal Bureau of Investigation and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted with the investigation.

Henderson https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_jhenderson.jpg Henderson Lowery https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_clowery.jpg Lowery Chavis https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_dchavis.jpg Chavis Locklear https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Slocklear.jpg Locklear Hucks https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_bhucks.jpg Hucks