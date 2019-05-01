St. Pauls man suspected in attempted murder

By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — A St. Pauls man surrendered to investigators Wednesday in connection with violent crimes committed in Florida.

Christian Edwards, 21, of N.C. 20 East in St. Pauls, turned himself in at the Robeson County Detention Center about 2 p.m., according to a Robeson County Sheriff’s Office news release. Edwards was wanted in connection with attempted murder and armed robbery in Nassau County, Fla.

The robbery occurred on March 31 in Fernandina Beach, Fla.

Edwards is being held in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $200,000 secured bond.

