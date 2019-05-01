Three-day tribal powwow begins on Friday

May 1, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

MAXTON — The 14th annual Dance of the Spring Moon Lumbee Powwow takes place Friday through Sunday at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center in Maxton.

Gates open at 4 p.m. on Friday and close at 11 p.m. at the center, which is located at 638 Terry Sanford Drive, according to information from the Lumbee Tribe. Gates open at 10 a.m. on Saturday and close at 11:30 p.m. and on Sunday open at 9:30 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. Grand Entry events are scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, noon and 7 p.m. on Saturday and at 1 p.m. Sunday.

The powwow is a celebration of American Indian culture and history. It will feature American Indian art, food, dances and much more. The arbor grounds and stickball field will play host to more than 400 dancers, many drum circles, and visitors from all over the United States and Canada.

Drum contest winners will be awarded prize money ranging from $2,000 to $8,000. Dance contestants will compete for prize money ranging from $200 to $1,000 for adults; $75 to $500 for teens; and $50 to $200 for Boys and Girls division.

Admission is $8 for adults, $6 for youths ages 6 to 12, and $5 for senior citizens and members of the military with identification. Children ages 5 and younger get in free. Admission is $5 for Sunday only. A weekend pass is $18.

Juaquin Hamilton and J.D. Moore will serve as the powwow’s masters of ceremony. The arena director is Jamie Locklear; head female dancer is Elena Jacobs-Polanco; head male dancer is Caleb Burnett; head drum judge is Chris Conncer; and head dance judge is Schirra Gray. The host drum group is WarPaint.

Go online to www.lumbeetribe.com for more information.

