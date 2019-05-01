Panthers pound out some book sense

Branch Branch Evans Evans Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Representatives from the Carolina Panthers put books in bags on Wednesday during Keep Pounding Day held at The Robesonian. The books will be given to rising third-graders to read during the summer so their literacy skills stay sharp while school is out. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Representatives from the Carolina Panthers put books in bags on Wednesday during Keep Pounding Day held at The Robesonian. The books will be given to rising third-graders to read during the summer so their literacy skills stay sharp while school is out.

LUMBERTON — A library’s worth of books were bagged and packaged Wednesday at The Robesonian that will help bridge the literacy gap for rising third-graders in the Public Schools of Robeson County this summer.

Bags were stuffed with five books each for rising third-graders to take home this summer to help avoid any drop-off in reading skills before the students return to school in the fall. Volunteers from the Carolina Panthers, the United Way of Robeson County, The Robesonian, the Boy Scouts of America’s Order of the Arrow and the county’s school district provided the labor to fill more than 700 bags with books.

“Any time you can put books in the hand of a child, you’re making a step forward,” said Sandra Evans, the school system’s K-8 Curriculum supervisor. “The Public Schools of Robeson County is always looking for partners to help bring things to light. We are always looking for anybody that’s going to help us out because literacy is a huge concern.”

The Robesonian was one of 25 sites across North Carolina and South Carolina where representatives from the Carolina Panthers organization were giving back to local communities on Keep Pounding Day.

It also was the second time in nearly six months the Panthers have helped Robeson County residents. Defensive end Julius Peppers came to the county in October to help the area recover from the devastation of Hurricane Florence.

“This is just another indication of how much the organization values the people and the fans, to just reach out and say, ‘Hey, what can we do in your community?’” said JoAnne Branch, the United Way of Robeson County’s interim director. “It wasn’t just the hands-on assembling the packs, but each organization also bought half of the books to provide for the students.”

Half the books and supplies were purchased by the Carolina Panthers and stuffed in Lumberton on Wednesday, while the other half was done as a service project by the Order of the Arrow during its annual conclave in Carthage on April 13. Together the efforts provided one package to each of the 1,600 rising third-graders in the school system.

The outpouring of support for the literacy needs of students in Robeson County was overwhelming to Evans.

“It is absolutely phenomenal. I could not have asked or anything more,” Evans said. “We have books now to go in the homes of every rising third-grader for next school year. These are going to be books that children wouldn’t have access to otherwise.”

Third grade is a traditional benchmark year that includes testing to determine if a student is meeting expected progress in reading. Some of the packets will be shared with about 400 rising third-grade students who will be enrolled in reading camp this summer through the Public Schools of Robeson County. The remaining book packets will be distributed to second-grade students at the end of the current school year.

Evans said that even with the reading camp, reading is still needed at the home to avoid the “summer slide.”

“We try to provide an extra four weeks of instruction for those in need, but we can only do so much in 16 days,” she said. “That’s 16 days of instruction is wonderful, but we need help at home as well. Reading for 20 minutes at home a night is really the most important thing you can do for a child.”

The day of service is the first the Panthers have done to follow the mantra the organization as adopted to honor the life of former linebacker and coach Sam Mills. Mills coined the phrase “keep pounding” while battling cancer in 2003 as an assistant coach, before it took his life in 2005.

The date of the day of service — the first day of the fifth month — was chosen to commemorate the No. 51 that Mills wore on the field.

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

