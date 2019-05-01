Local educators: It was success

Burney Burney As she approaches the North Carolina legislative office in Raleigh on Wednesday, Allison Carey, 23, a third-grade teacher at Powell Elementary School in Raleigh, hoists her sign up high. North Carolina teachers took to the streets Wednesday for the second year in a row with hopes that a more politically balanced legislature will be more willing to meet their demands. As she approaches the North Carolina legislative office in Raleigh on Wednesday, Allison Carey, 23, a third-grade teacher at Powell Elementary School in Raleigh, hoists her sign up high. North Carolina teachers took to the streets Wednesday for the second year in a row with hopes that a more politically balanced legislature will be more willing to meet their demands.

LUMBERTON — At least two Robeson County educators left the Day of Action rally in Raleigh on Wednesday excited about the experience and the prospect it will lead to better state funding for teachers and schools.

Dee Grissett even called the rally and march orchestrated by the North Carolina Association of Educators a success.

“I believe it was. I believe it will be,” she said.

Grissett is the president of the Robeson Association of Educators and is the Career and Technical Education coordinator for the Public Schools of Robeson County. She drove up to Raleigh on Tuesday to help organize the event.

She doesn’t know how many Robeson County educators attended the rally and probably won’t know until the end of the week when the NCAE releases its attendance numbers, Grissett said. But, the rally crowd was so vast it was impossible to see and meet everyone.

“I met up with at least 50 personally, but I’m sure there were more,” she said.

James Burney, eighth-grade English teacher at Prospect Elementary School and NCAE member, also attended the rally, and also couldn’t say how many Robeson County teachers were there. The local educators, like himself, drove up alone or in groups and then gathered in Raleigh. A bus was offered to Robeson County educators for the ride to Raleigh, but not enough interest was expressed, so it was canceled.

No crowd estimate was available for this year’s march and rally. A permit request from the NCAE estimated 20,000 would attend, about as many as were on hand for the rally in 2018.

“It was a lot of walking, but it was OK,” Burney said of Wednesday’s gathering.

He left Robeson County at 5:30 a.m. and arrived in Raleigh between 7:15 and 7:30 a.m., he said.

His first stop was at NCAE headquarters to register as a participant, Burney said. Then the marchers walked past the old Capital Building and on to the legislative building, which is behind that building.

At one point the marchers took part in a moment of silence in honor of the victims of a shooting Tuesday at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte that left two people dead and four injured.

The march was very orderly, Burney said. Marchers even picked up trash as they walked. One complaint from the 2018 rally was the trash participants left behind.

One rally objective was to have educators meet with lawmakers to press the concerns of educators and the NCAE. Among those expressed concerns were providing enough money for school librarians, psychologists, social workers, counselors, nurses and other health professionals to meet national standards; providing a $15 minimum wage for all school personnel, a 5 percent raise for all school employees and a 5 percent cost-of-living adjustment for retirees; expanding Medicaid to improve the health of students and families; reinstating state retiree health benefits for teachers who will be hired after 2021; and restoring extra pay for teachers with advanced degrees, such as a master’s degree.

A proposed $23.9 billion budget unveiled Tuesday by Republican members of the House seems to address some of those concerns. Among the education-related spending in the plan are an average teacher pay increase of 4.8 percent, with a particular emphasis on the most experienced teachers; restoring a 10 percent increase in pay for holding a master’s degree; and the ability for teachers to receive a $4,000 signing bonuses if they agree to teach in rural and low-wealth districts.

Teachers at the rally did speak among themselves about the proposed House budget, Burney said. And the spending plan looks promising.

“It doesn’t give us everything we’re asking for,” Burney said.

One item of concern is language in the proposed spending plan about teachers taking leave, he said. As it is written, it would be harder for teachers to take time off to attend future rallies.

Burney said he met with Democratic Reps. Charles Graham, of Lumberton, and Garland Pierce of Wagram. Pierce no longer represents Robeson County, but he does represent the NCAE’s 6th District.

He spoke with the lawmakers about the issues being championed by the NCAE during the rally and the concerns of teachers in general, Burney said. Both lawmakers are strong supporters of teachers and improving the educational system.

Only 18 meetings with Republican lawmakers were requested by people attending the rally, according to Senate Leader Phil Berger. That’s 18 requests out a NCAE-projected 50,000 participants.

The NCAE rally closed down at least 33 school districts, caused nearly 1 million children to miss class and forced parents to find childcare or miss work, the Republican said. The Public Schools of Robeson County announced Monday night it would cancel classes, saying it could not find enough substitute teachers to replace about 200 teachers who asked for the day off.

“Of the thousands of people who will be here, hardly any scheduled meetings with legislators,” said Sen. Ralph Hise, R-Mitchell. “This is not advocacy. This is not a ‘work day.’ This is a political rally for Democrats that’s keeping nearly 1 million kids out of school.”

