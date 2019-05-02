Two shot, one critically, during robbery

May 2, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

PARKTON — Two people were shot, one critically, during what appears to have been a robbery late Thursday night near Parkton.

The Sheriff’s Office received a call at about 11:57 p.m. of two people shot at 1971 David Bridge Road and found Phillip Hammonds, 34, and Keith Lowery, 33, suffering from gunshot wounds. Lowery was treated and released from Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, while Hammonds is in critical condition at an undisclosed hospital.

According to a statement from sheriff’s Maj. Damien McLean, lawmen are looking for four black males who appeared to be between the ages of 16 and 18 who were driving a black, four-door, newer model vehicle. One of the assailants appeared to have short dreadlocks, while two of them had Afro hairstyles, according to the statement.

The vehicle was seen traveling toward Parkton following the shooting.

The Sheriff’s Office’s Homicide and Criminal Investigation divisions are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100. Callers can remain anonymous.

Staff report