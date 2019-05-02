Police release photos of hit-and-run suspect

May 2, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report
Police are trying to learn the identity of this woman, whom they say is responsible for a hit-and-run accident on April 23. If you know her identity, call Lumberton police Officer Jordan Campbell at 910-671-3845.

LUMBERTON —The Lumberton Police Department has released photos of a woman suspected in a hit-and-run accident with the hope the public will identify her.

The accident, which occurred on April 23, did not cause injuries.

According to a statement from police Capt. Terry Parker, it occurred about 5 p.m. in the parking lot at Post Net, located at 2914 N. Elm St. The woman, either white or American Indian, was driving a black Toyota Camry, according to Parker. After she mailed an envelope, she backed up the vehicle and it struck a white pickup truck and then left the scene, according to Parker.

The woman appeared to be accompanied by a teenage girl.

The woman appeared to have shoulder-length hair, perhaps brown, and was wearing a burgundy short-sleeve shirt and blue jeans. Parker said video footage suggests the woman knew her vehicle struck another and drove away without attempting to contact the owner of the pickup.

Anyone with information on the woman’s identity is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845. Ask for Officer Jordan Campbell. Callers can remain anonymous.

Police are trying to learn the identity of this woman, whom they say is responsible for a hit-and-run accident on April 23. If you know her identity, call Lumberton police Officer Jordan Campbell at 910-671-3845.
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_hitandrun_ne201952131759680.jpgPolice are trying to learn the identity of this woman, whom they say is responsible for a hit-and-run accident on April 23. If you know her identity, call Lumberton police Officer Jordan Campbell at 910-671-3845.

Staff report