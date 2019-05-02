Explosion injures St. Pauls man

By: Staff report

ST. PAULS — The Sheriff’s Office is trying to determine what caused a vehicle to explode on Thursday, injuring a 33-year-old St. Pauls man.

Victor Vargas, of Oakland Road, was injured in the explosion and was taken to a local hospital, according to sheriff’s Maj. Damien McLean. He is reportedly in stable condition.

McLean said the explosion, which occurred Thursday morning, destroyed Vargas’ Chevrolet van and also caused damage to his neighbors’ properties.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, state Highway Patrol and State Bureau of Investigations are assisting the Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

Big Marsh Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call.

