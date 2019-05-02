733 UNCP grads begin next journey

PEMBROKE — Hundreds of people will enjoy dancing, food and fellowship at this weekend’s Dance of the Spring Moon Powwow at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center in Maxton, and one Lumbee by birth will be on a quest to find her family after a separation of nearly 50 years.

Teresa Ann Huff Quimby traveled from Florida to find the family who gave her up so many years ago. With scant information, she will attempt to access the network of Lumbee families and communities to find her parents, two brothers and any number of relatives.

Quimby, who does not know her birth name, was adopted by a white family living in Chapel Hill in 1971 when she was 2 and a half years old. Since then, she has lived in Utah and Florida, among other places.

The trip to North Carolina is the end of a lifelong quest for Quimby, who will be accompanied by her mother, Sandy Huff, who supports the trip 100 percent.

“This trip is what Teresa wanted as a 50th birthday present,” Huff said. “She knows she is the product of an unhappy life, but she wants to know.

“Teresa has had a happy life,” her adoptive mother said. “She’s happy, and she’s a wonderful daughter, always there to help.”

Teresa was a distressed child when the Huff’s adopted her. She was underweight at birth and her mother’s life issues left her neglected and in poor health.

The Huffs, who were seeking advanced degrees at UNC-Chapel Hill, already had a daughter but wanted more children. Five years after the adoption, they had a son.

“If you saw Teresa when we adopted her, it was very sad,” Huff said. “But after a while, her eyes started twinkling.”

Bill Huff was a professor of physics, and Sandy is a successful freelance writer. They lived across the United States and landed in Florida, where Bill owns a medical imaging company.

Although the adoption was rarely discussed in the family, Teresa knew she was different.

“I always wondered why my skin was darker than the rest of the family,” she said. “Nothing was hidden from me, but we didn’t talk about it either.”

Teresa’s quest for answers led to a trip to Robeson County 20 years ago and a meeting with the social worker who placed her.

“By law in North Carolina, they can’t tell you who your birth parents are,” Teresa said. “I learned a few details.”

Those details may be the clues that connect her to her family. The Lumbee people are a web of families, communities, churches and schools, and that web is what Teresa is hoping will be the magic that brings forth answers.

Here is what she’s learned: Her parents were not married, and Teresa (which she believes is her birth name) was the third of three children when she was born on April 8, 1969.

Teresa’s premature birth and health problems may have been part of why she was given up for adoption. However, her brothers were raised by a paternal grandparent and a paternal uncle.

Teresa’s mother, a Lumbee, is believed to have been 5 feet 2 inches tall and born in 1944. She would be 75 years old today. She is believed to have one brother and was raised on a farm.

Teresa’s father, also a Lumbee, never married her mother. He is believed to have been a truck driver. He was 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighed about 145 pounds. He was the fourth of 11 children. His mother is thought to have graduated from high school. Teresa’s grandfather, born in 1914, was believed to have been killed while sleeping either on train tracks or a road in the late 1950s.

A test of Teresa’s DNA indicated that she may have more than 1,000 cousins and second cousins. That’s a lot of people, and that adds up to a lot of clues.

Is it enough? Lumbee historian Lawrence Locklear is optimistic because of the nature of the community.

“If she knew what community she came from or her last name, it would not be difficult to find her people,” Locklear said. “I suggest that she network with the Lumbee Elders who are organized in each community.”

Sandy and Teresa did not have a plan action for the powwow the day before they left for Pembroke. Both outgoing, they plan to talk to as many people as possible.

Sandy is upbeat, and Teresa is tense but determined.

“I do want to know why I was given up by the family, and why my brothers were kept,” she said. “If nothing else, I want to look into the face of my relatives to see somebody that looks like me. I want to meet them and know them.

“I’ll be looking at faces. I want a view of my family.”

History is another issue. Teresa has read a little about powwows and Lumbees. There may be no better place to learn more about Lumbees and about herself than a powwow.

Teresa Ann Huff Quimby, front, was born to a Lumbee family in 1969 and was adopted by a family who now lives in Florida. She is in Robeson County this weekend with her mother hoping to find some blood relatives. Seen with her is daughter, Kira, and Teresa’s husband, Joe. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_adoption-2.jpg Teresa Ann Huff Quimby, front, was born to a Lumbee family in 1969 and was adopted by a family who now lives in Florida. She is in Robeson County this weekend with her mother hoping to find some blood relatives. Seen with her is daughter, Kira, and Teresa’s husband, Joe.

Searchingfor bloodrelatives

Scott Bigelow Staff writer