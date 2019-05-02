Godwin: Strong audit positions tribe well

Godwin Godwin

PEMBROKE — A recently released audit performed by a federal agency is proof that the Lumbee Tribe is getting better at managing the money it receives, which could lead to more funding sources becoming available, the tribe’s chairman says.

The report issued Tuesday by the Department of Housing and Urban Development shows significant progress made by the tribal government in how it manages its money and how it provides services to the Lumbee people, Harvey Godwin Jr. said.

“This is not just me saying this,” Godwin said.

The figures in the report show this, he said.

The Robesonian reached out to David Thomas, grant evaluation team leader for HUD’s Eastern/Woodlands Office of Native American Programs, for his assessment of the audit, but he did not return a phone message.

A op-ed about the report and its findings written by Godwin will be published in Saturday’s edition of The Robesonian.

The report is from an on-site review of the Lumbee Tribe’s Housing Department in 2018 for the period of Oct. 1, 2015, though Dec. 31, 2017. The review was conducted by the HUD’s Office of Native American Programs.

The Lumbee Tribe has received on average $12 million to $13 million from HUD in past years, according to information from the tribe. This past year, the tribe received $16 million.

The audit report did detail some financial irregularities. One was $43,283.47 in disallowed costs that included Tribal Council stipends, food for a membership event, a parade float, and travel for Boys and Girls Club. These disallowed costs will be paid back to HUD by June 3, according to Godwin.

Disallowed costs totalling $5,338.52 related to Affordable Housing Activities also were identified in the report.

But the mistakes have been identified, appropriate corrections made and lessons have been learned, Godwin said. Those corrections and lessons have helped set the tribal government on a new path of better financial practices and money management.

“It’s very important that we get these things right and continue down the pathway,” Godwin said.

The report means much more, he said. For one, the tribe has been trying to apply for a $6 million Title 6 loan through HUD. The money would be used to build 50 new homes on land the tribe already owns.

The improvement in financial practices shown in Tuesday’s audit report means the loan will be easier to get, he said. Poor financial audits in the past made it more difficult for the tribe to access certain funding sources.

A strong audit expands the tribe’s opportunities to do more for the people with access more funding sources, he said.

“We’re excited about that possibility,” Godwin said. “It’s a big deal. To get a good audit is a big deal.”

A good audit also enhances the chance of the tribe receiving federal recognition, he said. The federal government is less likely to give recognition to a tribe with poor financial practices.

“It’s going to help everybody in Robeson County, not just the Lumbee Tribe,” Godwin said.

One way it will help is taking some of the burden of providing affordable housing off the governments of Lumberton and Robeson County, he said. With access to more loans and grants, the tribe can repair and renovate existing homes and build new, affordable homes.

“The report was shared with the Tribal Council,” Godwin said.

Members of the Tribal Council had been conditioned to expect bad news with every audit, Godwin said. The council members he spoke with were pleased with Tuesday’s report.

Those members see the audit as proof that the tribal government is making progress and is getting better at managing money.

“I think they are happy,” Godwin said. “We all had a hand in this.”

The council manages the tribe’s budget, he said. The audit means the council will have more money to budget, particularly since they have to move less money around to correct past misuse and they have to pay less money back to HUD.

An audit of the tribe’s 2015 finances showed the questionable spending of $443,290.06. That money had to be paid back to HUD.

