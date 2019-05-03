DMV begins issuing voter-ID cards

May 3, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

RALEIGH — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles has begun issuing state-issued identification cards to people whose driver licenses or permits have been suspended or revoked.

The DMV began the process this week, acting on a law passed by the N.C. General Assembly in 2018. The cards are intended for voting purposes.

People who have driver licenses revoked, suspended, disqualified or cancelled will be issued an identification card upon surrender of their most recent driver’s license. There is no cost for the card.

Under the new law, DMV will mail the identification card to an individual after the DMV receives the seized or surrendered license. DMV will mail the ID card to the person’s address on file.

The ID card is valid until the suspended or revoked driver license is reinstated or reissued by the Division of Motor Vehicles. The ID card is not retroactive and applies to driver licenses that were surrendered starting May 1.

The DMV offers driver licenses, REAL ID renewals, and many other services online. Customers are encouraged to check the official DMV website at MyNCDMV.gov to see if their driver license needs can be met online.

Staff report