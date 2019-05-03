Leland man charged in armed robbery

May 3, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report
Hernandez

LUMBERTON — A Leland man is facing multiple criminal charges in the wake of a violent armed robbery that took place Wednesday in Maxton.

Mario M. Hernandez, 33, was arrested Friday by Wilmington Police Department officers after the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division obtained warrants on him, according to a Sheriff’s Office press release. Hernandez is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, robbery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary and misdemeanor assault.

He was placed in the New Hanover Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.

Robeson County sheriff’s deputies responded about 7:08 a.m. Wednesday to the 100 block of Treasure Drive in Maxton in reference to a robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to the release. The victim, who was not named in the release, suffered minor injuries during the robbery.

The victim was inside his home when someone knocked at his door. The victim was familiar with one of the individuals and opened the door. The victim was assaulted with a firearm and tied up with electrical cables. Stolen were a white 2002 Tahoe, a Galaxy Note 2, a Galaxy Prism, money and a Zippo lighter, all with a combined estimated value of $10,570.

The Tahoe was found by the Wilmington Police Department.

The investigation continues and more arrests are likely.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff Office at 910-671-3100.

Hernandez
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Hernandez.jpgHernandez

Staff report