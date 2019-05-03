County man faces sex charges

By: Staff report
PROCTORVILLE — A 51-year-old Robeson County man is in the county jail under a $200,000 bond after being charged with several sex crimes, including failure to register as a sex offender.

Ronald Gregory Page, of Proctorville, was arrested at his residence by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and United States Marshals Service on Thursday, according to a statement from sheriff’s Maj. Damien McLean.

Page also is charged with a fugitive warrant based on a sexual assault investigation in Douglasville, Georgia. Page is charged with four counts of rape, four counts of incest and four counts of aggravated sexual battery from alleged incidents in that state from 2018. Page will be returned to Georgia after a hearing or when he waives extradition.

