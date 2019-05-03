Pet of the week

Bear is available for adoption at the Robeson County Humane Society. He is a male Pomeranian mix, about 7 years old and weighs about 12 pounds. Bear is up to date on all age appropriate vaccinations, de-wormed, heart-worm negative and scheduled to be neutered on Tuesday. Bear would make anyone a loyal and faithful family pet and companion. The adoption fee is $200. For information on how to adopt, email the Humane Society at [email protected], call the shelter at 910-738-8282 or visit it at 3180 W. Fifth St.
