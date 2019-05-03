A new sheriff’s substation

South Robeson Rescue Unit Chief Brandon Jones, Deputy Chief Brad Lawson and members of the unit based in Fairmont, right, present the keys to an office they are donating to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office for use as a substation. “This is just another example of our first responders to include law enforcement working together to better serve the communities it serves,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said. “We are pleased that we will have a substation in which local deputies can meet with citizens in the Fairmont and surrounding area.”

