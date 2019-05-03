Lumbee Tribe shows appreciation to law enforcement

By: Staff report
PEMBROKE — The Lumbee Tribal Government showed their appreciation Thursday for law enforcement personnel and their service to the community.

The Law Enforcement Appreciation Ceremony took place at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center in Maxton and also served as a kickoff event for the Dance of the Spring Moon Lumbee Powwow.

Lumbee Tribal Chairman Harvey Godwin Jr. gave greetings and discussed the respect and appreciation the Tribal Government has toward the duties and responsibilities of law enforcement.

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins delivered a few remarks about his team and their efforts in continuing to keep the public informed and safe. His message revolved around transparency and keeping everyone informed through the utilization of social media and the press.

Pembroke Police Chief Edward Locklear expressed his appreciation of the collaboration efforts and teamwork between his team, local law enforcement and the Lumbee Tribe.

A special prayer was provided by the Rev. Charles Locklear, N.C. State Highway Patrol chaplain.

Kaya Littleturtle, Cultural Enrichment specialist, performed a traditional honor song and smudging ceremony.

Each officer was then given a tobacco prayer tie made by the Lumbee Tribe’s Boys & Girls Club. Tobacco prayer ties symbolize good medicine. The officers were urged to keep the prayer ties close to them when they need a little more motivation or boost to help them throughout the day.

Special entertainment was provided by the gospel group The Pierce Family.

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins speaks Thursday with Lumbee Tribe Chairman Harvey Godwin Jr. during a Law Enforcement Appreciation Ceremony at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center in Maxton.
Shown are some the law enforcement professionals who attended the Lumbee Tribe’s Law Enforcement Appreciation Ceremony, which took place Thursday at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center in Maxton.
