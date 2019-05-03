Stamp Out Hunger Drive is May 11

Branch Branch

LUMBERTON — The 288,000-member National Association of Letter Carriers will conduct its 27th annual national food drive on May 11.

The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, the country’s largest single-day food drive, provides residents with an easy way to donate food to people in need in the community.

On May 11, as they deliver mail, Robeson County letter carriers will collect donations left by residents near their mailboxes. In the days leading up to the event, the letter carriers will leave plastic or paper bags and residents are encouraged to fill them with nonperishable foods, such as canned soup, canned vegetables, canned meats and fish, pasta, peanut butter, and rice or cereal, and leave the bag next to their mailbox before the regular mail delivery on that Saturday. Residents also are encouraged to check the expiration date on food items.

Letter carriers will then collect the food donations on that day as they deliver mail along their postal routes and United Way of Robeson County Partner agencies will distribute them to local food pantries.

Volunteers are needed to meet the carriers at post offices to receive food. After the drive, volunteers also will be needed to sort and box the food before it is shared with local food pantries. Individuals interested in volunteering for this event should go to www.volunteer.unitedwayrobeson.org.

“We hope that people will be supportive,” said JoAnne Branch, the Resource Development specialist for the United Way of Robeson County. “We know it’s been a rough year for people in Robeson County. The need for support from food pantries has increased.”

This year’s event will be coordinated by Southeastern Family Violence Center and Robeson County Church and Community Center. United Way of Robeson County will once again sponsor the food drive. Some of the agencies that will receive this food include Southeastern Family Violence Center, BART, Lumberton Christian Care, Robeson County Church and Community Center, and Sacred Pathways.

Since the first national Food Drive in 1993, the Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive has collected more than 1.5 billion pounds of food. This past year’s drive brought in 71.6 million pounds. In Robeson County, an average of 17,000 pounds of food is collected each year and distributed to local food pantries.

Hunger affects about 50 million people around the country, including millions of children, senior citizens and veterans. In Robeson County, more than 20% of residents experience food insecurity. Pantry shelves filled up through the generosity seen during winter holidays often are bare by late spring. And, with most school meal programs suspended during summer months, many families must find alternate sources of nutrition.

People who have questions about the drive in their neighborhood should ask their letter carrier, contact their local post office or call United Way of Robeson county at 910-739-4249.

