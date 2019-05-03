Burton finally takes seat in District Court

LUMBERTON — Robeson County’s newest judge has assumed her judicial duties.
Finally.
Judge Vanessa Burton took her oath of office during a private ceremony on Tuesday, said Judith Daniels, chief District Court judge for Judicial District 16B. Burton began hearing cases on Wednesday.
Burton was hearing cases in Child Support Court, according to information from the judges office in the county courthouse. Standing rules prevent Burton from hearing criminal cases for six months because of her prior work as an assistant district attorney in Robeson County.
The Robesonian has heard that a public swearing-in ceremony is planned, but has not learned the date, time or location for the ceremony.
Burton’s road toward filling the District Court 16B Seat 2 vacancy was a rough one. Early results from the Nov. 6 election in which she ran against Republican Jack Moody showed Burton, a Democrat, lost the election by 138 votes. His lead was cut to 77 after absentee ballots were tallied. After provisional ballots were counted on Nov. 15, Moody trailed Burton by 71 votes.
Burton’s margin of victory was below the 1 percent of all votes cast threshold that permits a recount request. Moody asked for a recount, and the results showed Burton had 15,382 votes to Moody’s 15,315, a margin of 67.
Certification of the District Court contest was delayed by the state Board of Elections because of concerns the results of the Nov. 6 general election were tainted by the same absentee ballot irregularities that caused the race between Republican Mark Harris and Democrat Dan McCready for the District 9 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives not to be certified. The state board ordered a new election in District 9.
The state board officially declared Burton the winner during a March 4 meeting. On March 29 it sent a certificate of election to each Seat 2 candidate. Moody had the option to appeal the declaration of Burton as the election winner, but he did not file an appeal.
Calls to Burton were not returned.