American Indian educator claims vindication

LUMBERTON — Robeson County native and former charter school operator Ben Chavis says he has “no regrets” after a six-year legal battle recently ended with all but one minor charge against him dropped in a federal courtroom in Oakland, California.

Chavis, from the Saddletree community of Robeson County, faced a long prison sentence if convicted of six felony charges brought by the FBI and IRS. The charges, including money laundering, mail fraud and falsifying federal documents, stemmed from operation of his American Indian Model Schools in California.

“Not one of the original charges stuck,” Chavis said Friday. “I was found guilty of one minor error, and I accept responsibility for it. I was wrong.”

Chavis will serve one year of probation and pay a $100 fine as the result of a plea deal with federal investigators, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Chavis pleaded guilty to one count of submitting false information on federal documents.

Chavis praised the U.S. judicial system as slow but fair. He was sentenced on April 22 in U.S. District Court after a six-year investigation.

Chavis has proved to be a controversial figure in American education. He was praised by former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger for performing an “education miracle” and was one the subject of a “60 Minutes” segment. Although his methods were harsh, Chavis’ schools topped the state in test scores. The schools started for American Indians with 36 students and had 1,200 at it peak.

Ultimately, the school had a diverse mix of African American, Asian and Latino students. Chavis said the trouble started when he applied to start three more schools.

“It was all about competition,” he said of the investigations. “This was about business, and I was taking students away.”

Chavis, now living in Robeson County, said he is a “lucky guy.”

“I don’t take it personally, and I am not a victim,” he said. “I started out in Robeson County with $21. I have no complaints.”

According to the sentencing memo obtained by the Chronicle, “Dr. Chavis’ conduct, while a violation of federal law, did not cause measurable financial losses to the United States or another identifiable victim.

“His agreement to use false information in board documents was deceptive and likely did lasting harm to the reputation of the American Indian Model Schools, but the government submits that, under the circumstances, it is not conduct meriting a term of imprisonment.”

Chavis said he was innocent throughout the ordeal. In 2013, federal authorities raided his home and the charter school offices, walking off with truckloads of documents and other records. He was arrested in 2017.

After being proclaimed a rising star in the education world, a deeper look at his school revealed unusually tough discipline and long hours of homework. Chavis has no regrets about his methods either.

After founding the school in 2000, Chavis resigned from the American Indian Model School in 2012, and the prolonged investigation and court case was expensive. With the investigation pending, he could not get a loan to keep the school building, which he leased to the school.

Awaiting trial in Robeson County, Chavis started a summer school program to teach math, and he volunteered to tutor students at Magnolia School in his community. He launched a scholarship at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, and he was briefly involved in county school politics and the ouster of Superintendent Tommy Lowry.

Chavis cares for his elderly parents and has no plans to leave the county.

“This is my favorite place,” he said. “I love the people, and I love the history.”

