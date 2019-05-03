Road work subject of special Pembroke board meeting

PEMBROKE — Road projects will be a major issue here starting next week.

The Pembroke Town Council will hold a special meeting Monday at 5 p.m. to discuss the road widening project on N.C. 711 between Odum and Redmund roads. The meeting will take place at 5 p.m in Town Hall, located at 100 S. Union Chapel Road in Pembroke, proceeding the town’s regular meeting at 7 p.m.

The project spans about one mile and will pass businesses and homes. Construction is planned to begin in January 2022 and close in April 2023.

The project is designed to ease traffic flow along Pembroke’s busiest street and provide greater safety using four lanes, concrete mediums and restricted turning at some intersections. Sidewalks and bike lanes, which are part of the town’s strategic plan, are intended to make travel safer for students walking and biking to apartments and shopping.

Beginning Tuesday, the N.C. Department of Transportation will temporarily close North Odom Street/Prospect Road near the Givens Performing Arts Center as part of a $5 million corridor improvement project.

The street will be closed to both directions of traffic between Alumni Lane/First Street and University Drive, and is expected to reopen by June 18. Drivers will not have access to Alumni Lane or First Street from North Odom Street during the closure.

Detour signs will direct drivers to use West Third Street, University Road and St. Anna Road.

An NCDOT contractor will use the closure to install three drainage pipes underneath the pavement and pour the concrete island for a roundabout that will be built at University Drive.

State Transportation Secretary Jim Trogdon joined officials from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke and the town of Pembroke this past spring to break ground on reconstructing about a mile of this campus gateway. The contractor is reducing the five-lane corridor into one lane in each direction and adding a raised median to improve safety for drivers and the many students who cross it every day.

The project also includes constructing roundabouts at Cornith Road and adding sidewalks, crosswalks and pedestrian signals. The new road will be wide enough to better accommodate bicyclists.

The entire project is expected to be completed by the end of this year.