Judge to ask county for grant help

LUMBERTON — The Board of Commissioners on Monday will hear from two major players in Robeson County’s legal system.
Judith Daniels, chief judge of District Court 16B, is scheduled to ask that the county serve as the applicant for a federal grant that the court wishes to pursue. The agenda does not have information about the type of grant.
District Attorney Matt Scott is scheduled to ask the commissioners to approve a resolution declaring May National Drug Court Month.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. in the commissioners chamber at the county Administration Building, located at 701 N. Elm St. The Robesonian will live stream the meeting on Facebook.
What appears to be a request for a bond issuance from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke is on the agenda for Monday’s meeting.
Joshua Malcolm, UNCP’s general counsel, is scheduled to discuss a resolution for the issuance by the Public Finance Authority of Student Housing Revenue Bonds. No other details were given on the agenda.
Also scheduled to make presentations Monday are Airport Manager Troy Gammon; Fairmont High School coach Kevin Inman; Janice Thompson, of Music Mission Outreach; and Sonya Oates, program specialist for the Weatherization Assistance Program. The presentation topics weren’t listed on the agenda.
There are three other public hearings on Monday’s agenda.
Rafael Acosta Hernandez, of Shannon Township, is to go before the commissioners to request that a 0.34-acre tract of land be rezoned from Highway Commercial to Residential Agricultural to allow for residential uses.
Erica Locklear, of Smiths Township, is to request a conditional-use permit to allow the establishment of a beauty salon on a 1.53-acre tract of land in a Residential Agricultural District.
Rhonda Locklear, of Rennert Township, is scheduled to request a conditionali-use permit to allow for the establishment of a used car dealership on a 2.15-acre tract of land in a Residential Agricultural District.