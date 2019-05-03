Parkton teen wanted in shooting

By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in finding a Parkton teen wanted in reference to a shooting that took place Wednesday.

Samuel Jatabie Ray, 19, is charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, according to a Sheriff’s Office press release. Ray may be in the Greensboro area.

Sheriff’s deputies responded at about 11:57 p.m. Wednesday to 1971 Davis Bridge Road in Parkton in reference to two people being shot, according to the release. Phillip Hammonds, 34, and Keith Lowery, 33, both of Parkton, were found at the residence suffering from gunshot wounds. Lowery was treated at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and released. Hammonds was taken to an undisclosed hospital for medical treatment. Hammonds was listed in critical condition Friday evening.

The suspects were described as four black males who appeared to be in their late teens. One of the suspects wore his hair in short dreadlocks, and two had Afro hairstyles. The suspects were driving a vehicle described as a black, four-door, newer model vehicle. The vehicle traveled toward Parkton after the shooting.

The motive of the shooting appears to be robbery, according to the release. The Sheriff’s Office’s Homicide and Criminal Investigation divisions are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of Ray is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100.

