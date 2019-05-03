First lady visits powwow

North Carolina First Lady Kristin Cooper is all smiles as she led the first Grand Entry Friday in the three-day Dance of the Spring Moon Lumbee Powwow at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center in Maxton. The powwow will continue Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. and Sunday 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. with dance, song and drum competitions each day. Also show is state Rep. Charles Graham, far right.

