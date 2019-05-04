Rising honored for real-estate sales

May 4, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — Leroy Rising, a real estate agent with Century 21 — The Real Estate Center, has been honored for his sales during 2018 by the parent company.

Rising, who attained $6 million in sales this past year, has won the Ruby Masters Award, which is presented by Century 21 Real Estate Center LLC.

“Leroy places his real estate wisdom and passion for life into his everyday business, helping to make clients more comfortable with the real estate transaction as they make what may be the most significant purchase of their lives,” said Elliott Williamson, broker/owner of the local office.

Rising is also a Lumberton city councilman who represents Precinct 1.

“It is truly an honor to receive the Ruby Masters Award and be recognized among such a talented and dedicated group of real estate sales professionals,” Rising said.

Century 21 — The Real Estate Center is a full service brokerage firm located at 4850 Fayetteville Road.

