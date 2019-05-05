Photos released of murder suspect

By: Staff report
The murder suspect, who is believed to be white, was wearing a gray toboggan, Mossy Oak camouflage shirt, camouflage pants, brown boots and green mechanical or garden gloves with Velcro around the top. He left the residence and walked toward N.C. 130 East and Wiregrass Road.

FAIRMONT — The Sheriff’s Office has released four still photos of a man lawmen believe murdered a 78-year-old Fairmont woman this morning.

According to a statement from sheriff’s Maj. Damien McLean, the victim, Annie Grace Davis, was found dead inside her home at 70 Primrose Drive by deputies responding to an alarm call at 5:15 a.m. She is believed to have been killed during a robbery.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating the death. There was no information on how she died.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins asked anyone information about the homicide or the person in the photos to contact the Sheriff’s Office. The number to call is 910-671-3170. Callers can remain anonymous.

