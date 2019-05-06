Crime report

May 6, 2019 robesonian News 0

Justin Henke, of East Second Street in Lumberton, reported Sunday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into his camper, assaulted him, stole $8 and caused $150 worth of damages to his camper.

Travon Ewings, of Middle Street in Lumberton, reported Sunday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into his vehicle and stole a semiautomatic pistol valued at $1,300; his iPhone, valued at $200; and his wallet and its contents, valued at $60.

Susan Anderson, of Eisenhower Street in Lumberton, reported Saturday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a heavy lead crystal glass, valued at $35; an antique washtub with handles, valued at $40; and an iron plant stand, valued at $50, from her yard.

Gloria Walker, of Main Street in Adamsville, Alabama, reported Friday to the Lumberton Police Department that she was a victim of fraud in which the seller offered her a puppy in exchange for $200 via Cash App. After Walker wired the cash, the seller never delivered the puppy.

The following break-ins were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office from Friday to Monday:

Joy Evans, Shaw Road, St. Pauls; Laura Hunt, Dew Road, Fairmont; James Matthews, Pine Log Road, Lumberton; Deneja Baker, Thomas Drive, Lumberton; Teeya Gonderman, Union Chapel Road, Lumberton; and Delmy Vargas, Oakland Road, St. Pauls.

The following incidents of larceny were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office from Friday to Sunday:

Ethel Jacobs, Jernigan Road, Pembroke; Mark’s Electric, Modest Road, Maxton; Pentecostal Faith of God Church, McPhail Road, Lumberton; Brenda Thompson, Hummingbird Lane, St. Pauls; John Hardin, Interstate 74 West, Lumberton; Debra Galyean, Whistling Rufus Road, Pembroke; Timmie Hite, N.C. 72 West, Pembroke; Robert Bass, Ranger Court, Lumberton; Toshia Ivey, Norment Road, Lumberton; Willis Brown, Chickenfoot Road, Lumberton; Ferreco Young, Maynor Avenue, Lumberton; Roxie Venditti, N.C. 20 North, Lumber Bridge; Helen Carpenter, Tobacco Road, Orrum; Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, 120 Legend Road, Lumberton; and Christy Dial, Harpers Ferry Road, Maxton.