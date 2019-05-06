East Howellsville to get Jaws of Life

May 6, 2019
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The East Howellsville Fire Department has received a grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation to buy Hurst Extrication Equipment, also known as the Jaws of Life.

“The equipment will be used to provide assistance to the citizens of Robeson County during emergencies,” said Steven West, chief of the department located at 1000 Pridgen Road in Lumberton.

The battery-operated rescue tools are used by emergency personnel to assist in vehicle extrication of crash victims and other rescues from small spaces. These tools include cutters, spreaders, rams, brackets, stability plates and accessories. Such devices were first used in 1963 as a tool to free race car drivers from their vehicles after crashes.

In 2005, the Firehouse Subs founders established the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation with the mission of providing funding, lifesaving equipment, and educational opportunities to first responders and public safety organizations. Through the nonprofit, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has granted more than $42 million to hometown heroes in 49 states, Puerto Rico and Canada, including more than $1.4 million in North Carolina.

A Firehouse Subs is located at 5082 Kahn Drive in Lumberton.

