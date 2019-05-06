Murder victim remembered fondly

LUMBERTON — Family, friends and community members are reeling from the loss of 78-year-old Annie Grace Davis, who was stabbed to death in her Fairmont home Sunday morning during a robbery.
Deputies found Davis’ body about 5:15 a.m. when responding to an alarm to her home at 70 Primose Drive, according to a statement by sheriff’s Maj. Damien McLean. A neighbor is charged with her murder.
“I’m not sure what to say besides she was the sweetest and classiest lady you’d ever meet,” said Stacy Ivey, Davis’ great-granddaughter. “She would have gladly given him anything he wanted. And she didn’t deserve what he did.”
Davis was a member of Bloomingdale Baptist Church, where she was a treasurer, choir member and friend to all.
“People like Grace can’t be replaced,” said Tommy Fields, pastor of Bloomingdale Baptist Church. “They just don’t make them like that anymore.”
Fields remembers her as a dependable and faithful church member. Her death is “a great loss,” which church members feel deeply, he said.
The pastor’s wife, Linda Fields, described Davis as “full of light.”
“She could make you laugh,” she said.
Community member Juda Walters remembers Davis as bubbly and kind.
“I knew Miss Grace from school,” Walters said. “She always had a bright smile on her face.”
Davis also loved to dance.
She was a member of the Carolina Girls dance group, which performs in nursing homes and at events like Lumberton’s Alive After 5, Ivey said. On the day before she was killed, she performed with the group in the sixth annual Fairmont May Day Fun Festival.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dean Davis, and two sons, Timmy and Michael Davis. Davis retired from the Converse manufacturing plant.
“We will really miss her,” Tommy Fields said.
An arrest came just hours after the Sheriff’s Office published on social media and in the media four still photographs taken by security cameras at her home, where she lived alone. The photos showed a man who was wearing camouflage.
The statement said Jonathan Martin Oliver, 27, of 9663 N.C. 41, South, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary and robbery with a dangerous weapon. Oliver, who was arrested at his parents’ home on N.C. 130, was jailed without bond.
The statement said Oliver grew up in the community and knew Davis.
“Solving cases requires community involvement and this case is a perfect example,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said. “Community involvement was critical in the agency’s ability to make a swift arrest in Davis’ homicide.”
Robeson County Sheriff’s Office newly developed K9 unit assisted in the investigation. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.
