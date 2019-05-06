County endorses alternative-court approach

LUMBERTON — A resolution endorsing May as National Drug Court Month was approved by the Robeson County Board of Commissioners on Monday, and the board received updates on the county’s Family Drug Court and a progress report on the future of an adult sobriety and drug court.
“Treatment is the best intervention” for drug and alcohol addiction and a solution to the crimes that follow them, District Attorney Matt Scott said. “Drug and alcohol courts have been proven nationwide to help people beat addiction.”
The district attorney is seeking state aid to start a program in Robeson County’s courts. He recently testified before a North Carolina General Assembly committee.
“This is a textbook case of the urban/rural divide,” Scott said. “Urban centers with resources have drug courts and rural counties do not.
“We’re in the top 10 of every category of fatalities there is. I tried to find a category that we are not in the top 10 so I checked bicycle deaths. We’re fifth.
“I ask that you give your support to a resolution and to this program.”
The commissioners unanimously endorsed the resolution. The endorsement also pleased Chief District Court Judge Judith Daniels, who leads the Robeson County Family Treatment Court, which was defunded by the state in 2011.
“Nevertheless, the court continues to operate at a high level here,” Daniels said. “We have been operating with grants.”
The Family Court is applying for a $750,000 federal Juvenile Justice Department grant, Daniels said. The grant requires a 25 percent local match, which the county courts will fund with in-kind service and facilities.
“We have high hopes for state funding,” she said. “Whether we get it or not, we plan to continue to help children, mothers and families.”
The county commissioners gave their endorsement to the program.
In its consent agenda, the Board of Commissioners approved, without discussion, four health-care contracts at the county jail. Dr. Herman Chavis will serve as medical director for the jail for a flat fee of $78,000 annually.
Social worker Marilyn Merritt will provide mental health services to inmates at a cost of $35 per hour for up to two hours per week or $3,640 per year.
Latoya Campbell, a certified dental assistant, will provide care at a rate of $30 per hour for up to six hours a week. Drs. Tyler Collins and Benjamin Collins will provide dental care for up to $34,800 per year.
The Lumberton Regional Airport Commission won approval for $15,000 toward a $300,000 state grant for construction of the new $3.2 million terminal. The city of Lumberton must also contribute $15,000 to the grant, which will be spent before the end of the fiscal year on June 30.
A request by Fairmont High School for $3,000 to procure a wrestling mat so the school can start a program next year was taken under advisement. Fairmont would join Lumberton, Purnell Swett and St. Pauls high schools in the growing sport.
P.J. Smith, a former wrestling coach at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, is helping get the program started.
“Robeson County has produced some outstanding wrestlers who have gone on to state competition and college scholarships,” Smith said. “Wrestling teaches physical fitness, weight management and, most of all, self-reliance.”
The county has started a recreation wresting program, although there are no middle school programs in Robeson County.
At least two commissioners were in the corner for wrestling. Commissioner Pauline Campbell, who represents Fairmont, invited the group to speak.
Commissioner Raymond Cummings simply said, “We need wrestling for our youth.”
A request to support the B.B. Thompson Young Peoples Choir’s trip to sing in Greensboro also was taken under advisement.
County Attorney Gary Locklear reported that the first meeting of a committee to write a vicious dog ordinance is Wednesday. The 17-member committee is comprised of veterinarians, sportsmen, law enforcement and a representative from the District Attorney’s office.
Locklear also said he has fielded a request from Sheriff Burnis Wilkins to write a noise ordinance.
