Search on for missing 67-year-old

May 6, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report
Clark

ROWLAND — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 67-year-old Rowland man who went missing about midnight Sunday.

According to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office, Arthur Lee Clark Jr., of the 1300 block of Gaddy’s Mill Road, was reported missing at about 5:10 p.m. on Monday. He weighs 165 pounds and is 5 feet 11 inches tall. Clark has brown eyes, and black and white hair. He was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt and blue pinstripe pants.

The Robeson County Emergency Management Services, Robeson County Search and Rescue, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol Aviation are assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information about Clark should call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

Clark
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_clark.jpgClark

Staff report