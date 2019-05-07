Missing Rowland man is found

By: Staff report
ROWLAND — A 67-year-old Rowland man who went missing Sunday was found this morning.

According to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office, Arthur Lee Clark Jr., of the 1300 block of Gaddy’s Mill Road, is being treated at a local hospital.

The Robeson County Emergency Management Services, Robeson County Search and Rescue, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol Aviation are assisting with the investigation.

