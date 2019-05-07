Crime report

May 7, 2019 robesonian News 0

The following break-ins were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Rachel Rogers, Boone Road, Lumberton; Clarence Thomas, Ball Park Road, Lumberton; Brianna Sanderson, Canal Road, Pembroke; and Cody Locklear, Elmore Drive, Maxton.

The following larcenies were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

State Department of Transportation, JB Road, Maxton; Brandon Hunt, Sallys Road, Pembroke; Arnold Wright, U.S. 74, Rowland; Shirelle Walters, Martin Road, St. Pauls; Carla Hickman, N.C. 71 North, Red Springs; and Tony Severine, N.C. 242 South, Bladenboro.