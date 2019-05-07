Ceremony Thursday honors fallen officers

May 7, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — Members of Robeson County law enforcement community who have died in the line of duty will be honored during a memorial service on Thursday at Robeson Community College.

The service will be open to the public and will begin at 10 a.m. in front of the law enforcement memorial located beside Building 11, the Basic Law Enforcement Training building.

The 27th annual service is a way to both honor the fallen and to show respect to their families, said Bruce Meares, a Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigator. A name also will be added to the memorial.

Being added Thursday is Lumberton police Officer Jason Quick. The 31-year-old officer was struck by a car and killed while working the scene of a traffic accident on Dec. 15.

Quick was the eighth officer killed in the line of duty in North Carolina in 2018 and was the sixth to die in a vehicular accident.

Scotland County sheriff’s Deputy Alexis “Thunder” Eagle Locklear’s name was added to the memorial in 2018. Locklear, 24, died March 1 of that year in a vehicle accident while en route to assist a fellow officer involved in a vehicle pursuit.

The memorial dates back to 1899 and honors 18 fallen officers, Meares said.

Staff report