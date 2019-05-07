Speaker to ‘Shine a Light’ on crisis intervention

LUMBERTON — A free workshop on crisis intervention will be presented Friday and again on Saturday on the campus of Robeson Community College.

The training titled “Shine A Light on Crisis Intervention” is for responders, caregivers, and others who would like crisis intervention training. The event is sponsored by Southeastern Health, the Southeastern Health Foundation, Eastpointe and Robeson Community College.

The training will take place from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day at the BB&T Workforce Development Center at RCC, located at 5160 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton. First responders who attend will be eligible for six hours of CU credit from RCC, and the workshop will will provide up to six hours of General Skill Building training from the N.C. Substance Abuse Professional Practice Board.

Registration is required. To register, visit www.eastpointe.net and scroll down to the calendar at the bottom of the page, selecting the May 10 or May 11 date. A lunch and light breakfast will be provided.

The training will be conducted by Jeffrey Mitchell, who holds a Ph.D. in human development from the University of Maryland. After serving as a firefighter/paramedic for 10 years, he developed a comprehensive, integrated, systematic and multi-component crisis intervention program called “Critical Incident Stress Management.” He has authored more than 275 articles and 20 books in the stress and crisis intervention fields and is an adjunct faculty member of the Emergency Management Institute of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

For more information, contact Community Mobilization Specialist Tanya Underwood at 910-272-1177 or [email protected]

