Man severely injured in shooting

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — A shooting Thursday afternoon left one man possibly fighting for his life.

According to information from Lumberton police Capt. Terry Parker, officers responded about 4:53 p.m. to a call about shots fired in the area of 1120 Cherokee St. They found a male had been shot in the upper leg. He was taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment of the wound.

His condition wasn’t known as of shortly after 6 p.m., according to Parker. But his condition was thought to be serious and possibly life threatening.

Another man was detained at the scene, according to Parker.

The police department is withholding the names of the two men as the investigation continues, Parker said. Officers and investigators still were on the scene as of early evening processing the scene and conducting interviews and a neighborhood canvas.

More details, including the names of the parties thought to be involved, will be released at a later time, according to Parker.

Anyone with information concerning the shooting is asked to call Detective Robert Nolley or Detective Charles Keenum at the Lumberton Police Department, 910-671-3845.

