LUMBERTON — Thursday will be an evening of reveals and music in the heart of downtown

The 2019 Alive After 5 concert series kicks off at 7 p.m. as Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot will perform, the first of seven musical acts on tap for this season.

But first, everyone is invited to a reveal of the renovated Downtown Plaza and the Riverwalk. The unveiling is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.

The plaza renovation idea was born decades ago as a way to create a downtown area that is inviting and invigorating, and could draw visitors, shoppers and more businesses into the area. A lack of money and bad weather continued to stall the project. All the pieces came together in 2016, and work was scheduled to begin in the fall. Then Hurricane Matthew struck in October and forced another delay.

The work is done now, thanks in part to many city employees who supplied much of the physical labor. Rediscover Downtown Lumberton supplied ideas and information on what was important to downtown denizens and what they wanted to see in a rejuvenated plaza. The group’s ideas and input helped guide the creation of the new plaza.

What was created is a plaza with a reworked water feature, with a renovated base. A sculpture by local artist Melvin Morris has been placed in one corner. Upgraded parking lots, fresh paint, new concrete, park benches, lamp posts with acorn-shaped fixtures, and rectangular planters all are part of the new look.

Many of the lamp posts and planters adorn a rebuilt alley between Fourth and Third streets. That alley now sports brick paving and two low points to which water can flow and be directed into a reworked wastewater system. All the overhead power lines and transformers have been removed.

The Riverwalk is a wooden pedestrian walkway along the edge of the Lumber River where it flows through downtown. Nature lovers will be able to walk between the old N.C. Department of Transportation building and the Fifth Street bridge and watch the black water flow while shaded by overhanging branches. A 40-foot-wide deck extends over the river about 12 feet.

As for Thursday night’s Alive After 5 performers, Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot, known as a soul, R&B party band, is based out of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Its musical repertoire covers decades of hits from popular artists of many musical genres, including soul, rhythm & blues, funk, reggae, jazz, country, 1950s, 1960s and Carolina beach music.

On May 16 Jim Quick and the Coastline Band will perform Carolina beach/shag music and a little rock and blues.

Rising country singer Tim Elliott will perform on May 23. Elliott recently was named Carolina’s Male Country Artist of the Year. His latest single “I Got You” was released in 2018.

The Band of Oz is scheduled to perform on May 30. The eight-member band will offer beach music and a variety of periodic music.

Bounce is a party band from central North Carolina that will perform June 6.

Liquid Pleasure will thrill people who grew up listening to and enjoying The Temptations, The Four Tops and Aretha Franklin on June 13.

Hip Pocket performs the final show on June 20. The cover band performs songs, old and new, of all genres. The band’s song list includes “Shake it Off” by Taylor Swift, “Uptown Funk” by Bruno Mars, “Can’t Get Enough of Your Love” by Barry White and “I Want You Back” by The Jackson 5.

All shows will be 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the plaza at Third and Chestnut streets. Admission is free, and food will be available for purchase. Attendees can bring lawn chairs for comfort.

This year’s Front Row Sponsors include the City of Lumberton, Food Lion, county Commissioner Tom Taylor, the North Carolina Arts Council and the Robeson County Arts Council.

T.C. Hunter Managing editor

Managing Editor T.C. Hunter can be reached at 910-816-1974 or [email protected]

